Direct Relief shipping critical supplies, preparing space to store vaccines

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As the first coronavirus outbreaks began, non-profit organization Direct Relief began shipping masks and other personal protective equipment from its Santa Barbara distribution center to locations in China and the U.S. last January.

In the 13 months since, Direct Relief has shipped roughly 70 million masks and 88 million units of other PPE. It's also distributed more than $60 million in grants to partner organizations that were already receiving supplies, but then became financially unstable during the pandemic.

Other critical items shipped from the Santa Barbara warehouse include oxygen concentrators and prescription medications to treat patients around the world, particularly those infected by COVID-19.

There is also an eye toward the future, with large cool storage areas in place to safely store millions of vaccine doses once supply significantly ramps up. Direct Relief would serve as a distribution site, sending doses to counties and facilities preparing mass vaccinations.

One large focus for Direct Relief and the Biden administration are community health centers around the country, which typically serve ethnic and racial minority communities who have been disproportionately punished by the pandemic.

Direct Relief will contribute $150,000 to two local community health center organizations, Community Health Centers of the Central Coast and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

You can watch the full story tonight on NewsChannel 3 & NewsChannel 12 at 11 p.m.