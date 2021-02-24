Vaccine progress at care facilities renewing family members’ hope

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - COVID-19 vaccination progress at assisted living communities is not only helping staff and residents feel more at ease.

As more residents receive their second vaccine dose, visiting family members are moving closer to having "normal" interactions with their loved ones once again.

After flying in from Wisconsin last week, Ann Dodge visited her mother, a resident at Santa Barbara's Oak Cottage memory care community.

Even with a window between the two of them, it was Ann's first in-person visit in a year. With her mother still awaiting full vaccine protection, Ann looks forward to being able to give her a hug--hopefully by the next time she visits.

"I'll just cry, it'll be great," she said, imagining that moment.

That moment is moving closer after a second vaccination clinic at Oak Cottage last week. Executive director Andrea Katz estimates roughly 80 percent of the community's residents and staff have received both vaccines as of last week.

Oak Cottage's parent company, which manages about 80 facilities across the country, honored the community's performance in 2020 with 10 awards, including 100 percent occupancy and best family satisfaction.

Katz credits an approach focusing on keeping families involved, even virtually.

Watch the full story tonight at 5 & 6 p.m. on NewsChannel 3 and NewsChannel 12.