Pilot program brings free COVID19 testing to Franklin Elementary School in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

When Franklin Elementary leaders reached out to Santa Barbara County Public Health about using its campus as a COVID19 testing site, health leaders liked the idea.

SBC Public Health set up a walk-in COVID19 test center at the location on 1111 E. Mason St. on Wednesday Feb. 24, for one day only.

People who live on Santa Barbara's Eastside can walk to the school without an appointment and get tested until 7 p.m. without showing identification.

Health workers want people to know their privacy is protected.

Most the test results will be sent out via text within 48 hours.

People in line are being asked to wear masks and stay physically distanced as they wait to go inside.

Emergency Medical Services Systems Coordinator Matt Higgs said testing impacts the county's adjusted case rate.

That number is the average positive daily COVID19 cases per 100,000 residents.

The state looks at the metrics to determine whether a county can enter a less restrictive tier allowing more businesses and schools to reopen.

Counties that test more than the state average are likely to benefit by moving from the purple to red tier sooner.

Since people can have COVID19 without showing symptoms it is important to be tested. Doctors call them asymptomatic.

Higgs said La Cumbre Junior High School, just four miles away, is being used as a vaccination location, and that could happen at Franklin in the future.

They want all communities to have access.

For more information visit PublicHealthSBC.org/testing/.