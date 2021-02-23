Santa Barbara County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Tuesday that two more people have died of COVID-19.

The public health department said one person lived in the city of Santa Barbara and the other lived in the unincorporated area of Goleta.

One person was between the ages of 50-69 and the other was over 70 years old. Both had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

Neither of these deaths were associated with outbreaks at congregate living facilities like nursing homes or retirement communities.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

This brings the countywide death toll to 398.

In addition to these new deaths, the public health department also reported 64 new coronavirus cases. For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.