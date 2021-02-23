Marian Regional Medical Center: Doctors share new information on Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center share new information about the Pfizer vaccine.

They say research is showing some people may have very robust immunity after a single dose of MRNA vaccine.

Based on this research, doctors believe this could change recommendations in the future in terms of the number of doses we receive.

It could also change the intervals between doses.

Doctors explain how if more people can get the first dose, we can achieve a "herd immunity" more quickly.