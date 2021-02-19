SLO County reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths on Friday. These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 217.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take weeks to verify.

Sadly, today we report 57 more #COVID19 cases and 7 more deaths of members of our community. Our hearts go out to those who lost their life as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today. #SLOTheSpread #StopTheSurge #MaskUp #KeepYourDistance https://t.co/z5B1y95F9D — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) February 19, 2021

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. People are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

In addition to these new deaths, San Luis Obispo County reported 57 new coronavirus cases Friday. For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.