Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
today at 12:37 pm
Published 11:54 am

Ventura County churches preparing for Ash Wednesday

The holy holiday of Ash Wednesday presents certain risks related to the coronavirus pandemic
Senerey de los Santos/KEYT
The holy holiday of Ash Wednesday presents certain risks related to the coronavirus pandemic

VENTURA, Calif. -- Churches across Ventura County are preparing for a safe Ash Wednesday.

The holy holiday will fall on Wednesday.

It is a time when Catholic members of the clergy smear ash in the shape of a cross on the foreheads of parishioners to represent the belief that all humans are made of dust and shall return to dust.

Ventura County churches are prepping for a safe Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday also marks the beginning of the season of Lent. For many Catholics, it’s a time for reflection and prayer.

This year Ash Wednesday will look a lot different as churches will take extra precaution with COVID-19 health protocols.

NewsChannel reporter Senerey De Los Santos will have a full report on what this means for local churches tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

California / Community / Health / Lifestyle / Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Senerey de los Santos

Senerey de los Santos is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 3-12 covering primarily Ventura County. To learn more about Senerey, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content