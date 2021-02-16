Ventura County churches preparing for Ash Wednesday

Coronavirus

VENTURA, Calif. -- Churches across Ventura County are preparing for a safe Ash Wednesday.

The holy holiday will fall on Wednesday.

It is a time when Catholic members of the clergy smear ash in the shape of a cross on the foreheads of parishioners to represent the belief that all humans are made of dust and shall return to dust.

Ash Wednesday also marks the beginning of the season of Lent. For many Catholics, it’s a time for reflection and prayer.

This year Ash Wednesday will look a lot different as churches will take extra precaution with COVID-19 health protocols.

