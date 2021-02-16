Certain food shortages and rising costs mean reshuffling at winter Food Bank distribution sites

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The weekly long lines at Food Bank of Santa Barbara County and other distribution sites is a sign of on going needs during the pandemic. There's another indicator when they get their box loaded into their cars.

The supply of food commodities is ever-changing due to shortages and unstable costs.

At a recent distribution in the parking lot of the Franklin Center in Santa Barbara, bags had sweet potatoes, oranges, onions and tomatoes. Some of the other items were either not available or out of season.

The cost of rice, for example, has risen substantially in the last year. Wheat prices have also had a sharp increase.

Across America the Food Bank demands have increased to a level not seen since the last depression years around 2007.

Last year some sites were running low, and community donations plus drop off efforts of surplus neighborhood food, back filled.

The Feeding America anti-hunger program says four in ten are first time recipients of food assistance.

The Associated Press says in the third quarter of 2020 distribution was up 57 percent from a year earlier.

Farmers across the county have been assisted in areas where demand was down or stalled out due to regional stay at home orders. Federal assistance injected money to continue plowing and planting the fields, with the harvest going to Food Bank distribution programs.

Last year regional partners such as The Berry Man were involved in filling thousands of boxes that went out to those in need. That was coordinated through a special government contract.

Santa Barbara County has found itself in a better place with a large agricultural base, mainly in the Santa Maria Valley. Many growers participate with Food Bank programs.

