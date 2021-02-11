SLO County to offer more vaccination appointments next week, but demand far exceeds supply

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will offer more COVID-19 vaccinations beginning next week.

Due to a very low allotment received by the county last week, it was only able to provide 900 first dose vaccinations next week.

For next week, that amount will more than double to 1,900 first doses.

In addition, the county will reopen two vaccination clinics in Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande that were closed this week due to the lower supply.

The sites at the Paso Robles Event Center and Arroyo Grande High School will only provide 3,800 second doses.

The Cuesta College site will provide 1,900 first doses.

All three locations will only be open three days, Feb. 16-18.

On Wednesday, the county announced it was opening up eligibility to people age 65 and up.

"We know that there has been a lot of demand from the population," said Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. "We believe based on the patterns we've been seeing of our uptake of our available appointments that we have largely met the demand for the older age group and now can proceed with this next decade of life, those persons age 65 and above."

Borenstein acknowledged that by opening the next age group, the county will be unable to vaccinate everyone who wishes to receive a first dose as soon as possible.

"We have woefully inadequate supply to meet the demand," said Borenstein. "We do know people who try to make appointments when they open up will be frustrated. We know the demand will far outstrip the ability to make an appointment. We do have our computer systems dialed in so that people will be in a wait room on the website and can keep trying and do their best to get those appointments."

As supply fluctuates each week, and with demand so high, Borenstein is asking the public to remain patient as they wait to book an appointment.

"We anticipate there will be more and more appointments week after week and just as we had that same experience with 75-plus, the first week was very challenging for many, and it got better with each week, as both our systems improved, and the demand declined," said Borenstein.

For more information on San Luis Obispo County vaccination efforts, visit RecoverSLO.org.