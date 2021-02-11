Santa Barbara County approves $13.3 million dollars in rent and utility assistance

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Relief for those struggling to pay their housing bills will soon be available in Santa Barbara County. This week the County Board of Supervisors approved $13,373,876 dollars in federal emergency rental assistance. The money is part of $25 billion dollars of federal money from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

The program will provide up to three months or $6,000 in rental subsidies for those who qualify. Those who qualify are struggling to pay their housing bills due to job loss or reduced hours due to COVID-19. The program stats rent payments will be paid directly to the landlords.

Santa Barbara County is partnering with United Way of Santa Barbara to sign applicants up. The application process will start the week of February 15.

