SLO County opens up vaccinations to residents 65 and up

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County residents 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The public health department announced the change Wednesday.

Appointments still remain limited and are being filled quickly when new openings are available, but the extended eligibility adds 38,000 people to the pool of eligible candidates.

San Luis Obispo County residents are still urged to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and staying home except for essential errands.

If you can safely stay home and wait on a vaccine, you are encouraged to do so, public health said.

“Because we have a very limited number of vaccine doses right now, please let those most at risk for exposure and serious health outcomes get an appointment first if you can safely continue to shelter at home to reduce your risk of exposure,” said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Everyone in SLO County will have a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but those at higher risk should get their shot first.”

Vaccine supply remains limited. Only about 1,900 first-dose appointments are available for next week.

Appointments are required and you must make a reservation. Immigration status is not checked at any point, public health said.

To find available appointments, visit RecoverSLO.org/vaccines.

If you are unable to drive yourself, the county can help you find free rides to your appointment.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the State of California's vaccine information page.

To learn more about COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County, click here.