Santa Barbara County reports 10 new coronavirus-related deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Ten more residents of Santa Barbara County have died of COVID-19. The public health department announced the new deaths on Wednesday.

Four of these people were residents of Santa Maria, four more lived in Lompoc, one lived in Santa Barbara and the other was a resident of unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County.

According to the public health department, seven people were over the age of 70 and three were between the ages of 50 and 69. Seven had underlying health conditions and one death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take days or weeks to verify.

These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 358.

In addition to these deaths, Santa Barbara County also reported 147 new coronavirus cases. 145 people are currently hospitalized, including 35 people who are in the intensive care unit.

For a complete breakdown of cases, click here.