Ventura County teacher unions express concerns over returning to school

Coronavirus

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- Teachers in Ventura County have some concerns about returning back to work inside classrooms. Multiple teachers unions told NewsChannel 3-12 that many teachers still don’t feel safe.

“There is no place that we would rather be more than in our classrooms with our students,” said Kelley Hess, who is a special education teacher at Fillmore Unified School district and is part of the Ventura County Coalition of Education. “We just need to make sure that the proper safety measures are in place.”

Hess represents many teachers throughout Ventura County and believes there's still a lot to do to make them feel safe before returning to the classroom.

“What we have shared as a coalition is we would like to ensure that all of the safety guidelines are being met with fidelity,” said Hess. “Making sure that there is cleaning done, that masking is done."

The unions are calling for better ventilation inside classrooms, and more teacher vaccinations. But administrators believe proper steps are already underway for a safe return to school.

“I think all districts have done a great job of ordering and having the proper PPE that our staff can use,” said Cesar Morales, who is the Ventura County board of education deputy superintendent. “We have safety protocols that are in adherence to California Department of Public Health, we are ready to go in that regard.”

Administrators agree more teachers must be vaccinated.

“I just recently sent a letter to the governor's office along with the signatures of the superintendent throughout the county lobbying for just that -- more vaccines,” said Morales.

Vaccine shortages is making this a challenge. And while districts are hopeful schools will return by Spring, union leaders urge caution.

“If the recommendation says that schools could reopen now, while we understand the needs of the community and the needs of our parents during this difficult time, we also recognize that we don’t want to rush things,” said Hess.

“I think there needs to be on going communication between our districts and our labor groups so we can continue to comfort each other so we can lower that anxiety,” said Morales.