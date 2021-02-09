Santa Barbara County Fire Department helping to vaccinate community

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County Fire Department has teamed up with Santa Barbara County Public Health to vaccinate the community. They two are part of the mobile vaccination clinic circling Santa Barbara County.

Between public health and fire health workers they are vaccinating up to 1,200 people a day. Public Health officials said their vaccination capacity is based on how many doses they receive from the Federal Government.

Fire department nurses and paramedics are helping with the injections. While firefighters are helping with traffic control and organizing people through.

The clinic make three stops around the county, at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building and at The Wake Center at Santa Barbara City College in Santa Barbara.

For information about signing up to get a vaccine when it's your turn, visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health's website.