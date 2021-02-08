SLO County reports 217 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Two more residents of San Luis Obispo County have died of COVID-19.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced the two new deaths on Monday.

Sadly, today we report 217 more #COVID19 cases and 2 more deaths since Friday. Our hearts go out to those who lost their life as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today. #SLOTheSpread #StopTheSurge #MaskUp #KeepYourDistance https://t.co/z5B1y95F9D — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) February 8, 2021

These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 196.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take days or weeks to verify.

The county public health department also reported 217 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

There have been 18,684 cases of COVID-19 reported in San Luis Obispo County since the pandemic began. 1,136 cases are currently active including 43 people who are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. Residents are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

