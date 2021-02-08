Santa Ynez Valley resident latest coronavirus death reported in Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported one new coronavirus case on Monday.

According to public health officials, this person was a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley who was over the age of 70. This person had underlying health conditions and their death is associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

This latest death brings the county's COVID-19 death toll to 337.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several days or weeks to verify.

In addition to this new death, the county also reported 146 new cases on Monday. 141 people are hospitalized, 39 of whom are in the ICU.

