San Luis Obispo County reports 9 new coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday. These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 187.

There have now been 99 COVID-19 deaths reported in San Luis Obispo County since Jan. 1.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take weeks to verify.

Sadly, today we report 148 more #COVID19 cases and 9 more deaths of members of our community. Our hearts go out to those who lost their life as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today. #SLOTheSpread #StopTheSurge #MaskUp #KeepYourDistance https://t.co/L5icqK0TWb — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) February 3, 2021

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. People are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

In addition to these new deaths, San Luis Obispo County reported 148 new coronavirus cases. For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.