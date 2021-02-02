Santa Ynez High School reopens after student tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District announced on Monday that students would return to a hybrid, in-person instruction this week. The campus had been closed since a student tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-January.

Some students returned to the hybrid learning on Tuesday, the school said. Students are separated into groups and will return to campus at alternating times.

The school announced it would be closed for in-person instruction on Jan. 14 after a student tested positive for COVID-19. That student was exhibiting symptoms at the time of the test, school officials said.

Students are only allowed to attend in-person on their designated days and student-athletes are encouraged to wear face coverings during any physical activity.

"It is imperative that in-person students continue to follow the guidelines of the Hybrid Learning Family Pledge to help ensure the Coronavirus is not transmitted on campus," said principal Michele Borges. "Ensuring that students stay home and report to the nurse immediately whenever experiencing symptoms is key to our ability to remain open. In addition, your support in reminding your students to follow masking and distancing rules will assist us in maintaining in-person instruction."