Coronavirus
SLO County reports 4 new coronavirus deaths

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported four new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday. These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 168.

According to the public health department, these recent deaths occurred among people between the ages of 60 and 100.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take weeks to verify.

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. Residents are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

