Santa Barbara County’s coronavirus death toll reaches with 285 with 6 more deaths reported Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The COVID-19 death toll in Santa Barbara County reached 285 after the county's public health department reported six new coronavirus-related deaths.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, all six people were over the age of 70 and four had underlying health conditions. One death was associated with an outbreak at a "congregate facility," such as nursing homes or retirement communities.

Three of these people were residents of Santa Maria, two lived in the Santa Ynez Valley and the sixth lived in the Santa Barbara area.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

In addition to these six new deaths, the county also reported 226 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

