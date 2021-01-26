SLO County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Three more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in San Luis Obispo County Tuesday. These latest deaths bring the county's coronavirus death toll to 161.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, these three people were between the ages of 70 and 90.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take several days to weeks to confirm.

Residents are urged to continue social distancing, wear face coverings and clean regularly to help protect the most vulnerable from this virus. The public health department said about half of all people have a "familiar or pre-existing medical condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19 illness."

In addition to these new deaths, the county also reported 194 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. For updates and a breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in SLO County, click here.