Santa Barbara County Public Health mobile clinic vaccinating 300 people a day

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic is moving around the county vaccinating those eligible. The county is still in the 1A to 1B tiers, or healthcare workers, first responders and those 75 years-old and older.

Public Health officials plan to finish vaccinating 1,200 people across four dates for their mobile clinic. The clinic was at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria January 20 and 22, the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building January 21 and Santa Barbara City College January 26. All vaccines were appointment only.

As more vaccines become available, public health officials hope to have more date open for their mobile clinic. For more information about how to sign up for vaccination information visit Santa Barbara County Public Health’s website or dial 2-1-1.