Santa Barbara County reports 2 new coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll to 267.

According to the public health department, both people were over 70 years old and had underlying health conditions.

One person was a resident of the Santa Barbara area and the other lived in Goleta. One person's death is linked to an outbreak at a congregate living facility, the public health department said.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 331 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. 112 people are hospitalized, 49 of whom are in the ICU.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.