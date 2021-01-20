Santa Barbara County reports seven new coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported seven new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll 243.

Two people were from Santa Maria, two were from Lompoc, one person was Goleta, another was from the Santa Barbara area, and the other was from unincorporated southern Santa Barbara County.

Four of these people were over the age of 70 and three were between the ages of 50 and 69. Six of these people had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

One of these recent deaths was associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the county health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

In addition to these seven new deaths, Santa Barbara County reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.