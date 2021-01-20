People 75 and older can sign up for COVID-19 vaccine in Ventura County

Coronavirus

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County is now accepting people 75 and older to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who register must live in Ventura County and will need to show proof of residency and proof of age upon arrival at the appointment. The county will turn individuals away if they are not eligible.

“We are going to target 75-year-olds and older first to give them a priority since they are one of the most at risk populations,” said Barry Zimmerman, Chief Deputy Director of Ventura County Health Care Agency. “We will want to have the older community be able to secure some appointments, and then we will be rolling out border to the senior community— those 65 and older.”

A hotline will also be launched later in the week for appointments by phone for those who can not access the internet for appointments. The County is still asking those individuals who scheduled an appointment and are not eligible during this phase to cancel their appointments and reschedule once their appropriate phase opens.

Appointments can be accessed here.

