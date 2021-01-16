People 65 years old and older eager to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Seniors in Santa Barbara said they want a COVID-19 vaccine now. But they’re going to have to wait for more doses to be delivered to the South Coast.

Shari Chambers celebrated her birthday Saturday with a walk at Shoreline Park. She said, “I would go right now anywhere you told me to this very second.”

This week California added people 65-years-old and up towards the front of the COVID vaccine line. And they can’t wait.

“I would love to have the freedom I used to have and be able to hug my grandkids,” said Chambers.

Fellow Santa Barbaran Nancy Van Gelder added, “I want my life to get back to normal like everybody does. And I have ski plans I’d like to be able to feel comfortable to go to Colorado skiing.”

However, they’re going to have to wait. State officials are hoping to see a faster vaccine roll out in the next couple of weeks.

California Department of Public Health director, Dr. Tomás Aragón, said, “Probably the month of February is where we’re really going to get most of this done.”

Dr. Aragón said California expects to see more vaccine doses arrive when the incoming President-Elect Joe Biden administration enters the White House.

“The Biden Administration on vaccines," said Dr. Aragón, "he was providing reassurances after talking with Pfizer and Moderna that the supply will be increasing that their confident that their manufacturing will be able to deliver on a steady and increasing supply of vaccine.”

And those 65 and up, they’re glad to there’s an emphasis on age-first.

Chambers said, “The only time in my life I’ve been glad to be an old fart.”