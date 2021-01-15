SLO County reports 3 new coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department recorded three new coronavirus deaths on Friday. These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 128.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take several days to weeks to confirm.

SLO County health officials are urging residents to take proper precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing while in public and staying home except for essential activities.

In addition to these new deaths, SLO County reported 324 new cases. For a complete breakdown of coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.