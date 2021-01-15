SB County contact tracers talk about tough task of stifling outbreaks

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Often unheralded or overlooked, Santa Barbara County Public Health's contact tracing team is racing against relentless coronavirus spread seven days a week.

The team includes roughly 50 contact tracers, a mix between new employees, those who were County employees and others being provided by the state. A six-person "isolation & quarantine" team works alongside the contact tracers to safely transport some who test positive to and from hospitals and other locations within the county.

The holiday season ignited a statewide surge that has made contact tracers' job even tougher.

"We were doing really well right before the holiday. The cases were low," said County Public Health nursing supervisor Nancy Silha, who manages the contact tracing and isolation and quarantine teams. "And then when this hit, it just manifested into a large amount of need for staffing... it just almost doubled the need for our contact tracers.

"It's been a tough road, but we've been able to meet the needs."

The team of tracers work from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Each aims to call at east eight positive cases a day.

Nathan Seaford, a lead contact tracer, says the responses from the community range from pleasant and cooperative to resistant and angry.

According to Seaford, the interviewer works first to establish trust before advising those with a positive result how to safely isolate, while also asking about any close contacts the person may have had.

Interpreters will join calls where the contact tracer does not speak the same language as the person with a positive test. Many who receive calls only speak Spanish or Mixteco.

