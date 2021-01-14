Six more coronavirus deaths reported in SLO County

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says six more people have died from COVID-19 in the county. These latest deaths bring the county's coronavirus death toll to 125.

According to the public health department, these six people were between the ages of 60 and 100.

SLO County has seen 37 deaths reported since Jan. 1. There have been 87 deaths reported in the county since Dec. 1, 2020.

A death is recorded as a coronavirus-related death when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. It can take days and sometimes weeks to confirm.

SLO County health officials are urging residents to take proper precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing while in public and staying home except for essential activities.

San Luis Obispo County also reported 369 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.