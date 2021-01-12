Santa Barbara County reports 8 new coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.

The latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 207.

According to the public health department, seven of these people were more than 70 years old. The other was between the ages of 50 and 69.

Six people had underlying health conditions and three were associated with outbreaks at congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes or retirement communities.

Three were residents of Santa Maria, one was from Santa Barbara, one was a Lompoc resident, and another was from Orcutt. Two were from unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the county health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

In addition to these eight new deaths, Santa Barbara County reported 470 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.