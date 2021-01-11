Santa Barbara Zoo working protect Gorillas and other mammals from COVID19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

David Linzey and his kids like to go the swings by the Santa Barbara Zoo.

He calls it the next best thing since the zoo is temporarily closed due to countywide Coronavirus precautions.

They love the lions and the gorillas and are concerned about COVID cases among gorillas at the much larger San Diego Zoo.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's children love the zoo animals, too.

Newsom broke the news on Monday when he confirmed several gorillas in San Diego showed signs of the virus.

This is said to be the first known cases among great apes.

It appears they may have got it from a staff member who tested positive but did not show signs of the virus. They call that asymtomatic.

Some of the San Diego gorillas that live in a group called a troop started coughing last week.

Dr. Julie Barnes said the gorillas at Santa Barbara Zoo do not have the virus.

The veterinarian and zoo director of animal health said some mammals are highly susceptible.

"Big cats have been positive in several zoos around the country"

She said the San Diego Zoo announced that they have positive gorillas on Monday.

"We know that great apes are very susceptible as well, so we implemented safety measure since March of 2020 because of our concerns about some of our mammals and the risk of them actually getting covid, "said Dr. Barnes.

The zoo said donations have helped them care for animals during the pandemic. A donation link and more information may be found at sbzoo.org.

