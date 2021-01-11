Santa Barbara County reports 198th, 199th coronavirus-related deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two new coronavirus deaths on Monday. These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 199.

According to the public health department, one person was over 70 years of age and lived in unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County. This area includes the communities of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Cuyama and the City of Guadalupe.

The second person was between the ages of 50 and 69 and was a resident of Goleta.

Neither person had underlying health conditions, the public health department said. The public health department also said neither of these people were associated with outbreaks at any shared living facilities.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 450 new cases on Monday. 193 people are currently hospitalized, 56 of whom are in the ICU.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.