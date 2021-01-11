San Luis Obispo County reports 10 new coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

These newest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 101.

According to the health department, these recent deaths were among people between the ages of 70 and 100.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost their life to this virus as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today," the public health department said on Twitter.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take several days to weeks to confirm.

Residents are urged to continue social distancing, wear face coverings and clean regularly to help protect the most vulnerable from this virus.

For updates and a breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in SLO County, click here.