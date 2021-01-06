SLO County reports five new coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department recorded five new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday.

These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 95. More than a dozen deaths have been reported in San Luis Obispo County in the last week.

According to the public health department, the five people were between the ages of 60 and 100.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take several days to weeks to confirm.

Residents are urged to continue social distancing, wear face coverings and clean regularly to help protect the most vulnerable from this virus.

In addition to these new deaths, the county also reported 290 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. For updates and a breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in SLO County, click here.