8 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday. These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 181.

Six of these people were more than 70 years old, but two were between the ages of 30-49.

Five people had underlying health conditions and three were associated with a "congregate facility," like a nursing home or retirement community.

Of these eight people, five were residents of Santa Maria, one was from Goleta, another was from Santa Barbara and the last was a resident of the unincorporated area of Northern Santa Barbara County.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the county health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

In addition to these eight new deaths, Santa Barbara County reported 429 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.