Santa Barbara County reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recorded seven new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll to 173.

All seven people were more than 70 years of age, the public health department said. Five had underlying health conditions and four were associated with outbreaks at "congregate living facilities," such as nursing homes or retirement communities.

Two were Santa Barbara residents, two lived in Santa Maria, one lived in Goleta, one lived in Santa Barbara County outside of Goleta, and the other lived in the Santa Ynez Valley.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the county health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

In addition to these seven deaths, Santa Barbara County reported 341 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.