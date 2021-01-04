Ventura County reports 26 coronavirus deaths, nearly 4,000 new cases over long weekend

Coronavirus

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura County Public Health Department reported a large jump in coronavirus cases over the holiday weekend.

The public health department reported 3,986 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 26 new coronavirus-related deaths. These new cases were recorded from Friday through Monday.

Of the 26 deaths, 14 were men and 12 were women. Their ages ranged from 48 to 92, according to Ventura County.

A death is recorded as a COVID-19 death when public health officials receive a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process to verify these deaths can take days and sometimes weeks to confirm. The State of California is also experiencing another delay in coronavirus case reporting which has caused a backlog in local case totals.

Ventura County is also reporting a zero-percent availability for adult ICU beds. This drop in availability comes amid statewide shortages, including a zero-percent availability in the Southern California region, which includes Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

In total, there are 6,675 active coronavirus cases in Ventura County. 402 people are currently hospitalized, including 82 in the ICU. For a complete breakdown of coronavirus cases in Ventura County, click here.