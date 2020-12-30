Second shipment of COVID-19 vaccine comes to Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The second COVID-19 vaccine is in Santa Barbara County. The Moderna vaccine was the second vaccine to get FDA approval. And Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics officials said it arrived Friday morning. And they will start vaccinating staff on January 2.

Associate Medical Director Dr. Susan Lawton said, “We are elated to have received Moderna vaccine quickly. It is important that our staff stay healthy, so that we can serve our patient population of medically, socially vulnerable persons. This virus has significantly affected them. We are the first line of defense when it comes to the health of Santa Barbara and having this vaccine available is a gift, which gives us hope as we begin the New Year. ”

Cottage Hospital is still optimistic they will get another shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

However, Pfizer indicated shipments won't be as fast as the hospital was hoping. In a statement a Pfizer spokesperson wrote in part, "We remain confident in our ability to deliver up to 50 million doses globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year.