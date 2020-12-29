Stay-at-home sparks mixed reaction in Santa Barbara

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA. Calif.

People who chose not to stay home on Tuesday evening gave the extended stay-at-home orders mixed reviews.

Some people called it a "bummer" for local businesses that may not survive into the new year.

Others like Leon Olson said it seems like the only solution to a surge of COVID19 cases.

Others don't think it is fair to be sandwiched into a region that has more IUC cases.

People enjoying the MagicSnow falling by the Paseo Nueveo Christmas tree strolled with their families while keeping their distance from others.

The order calls for businesses to close by at least 10 p.m and to open no earlier than 5 a.m.

It will last at least 3 more weeks unless ICU capacity opens up in the Southern California region.