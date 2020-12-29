Santa Barbara County reports three new coronavirus deaths; death toll now 156

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recorded three new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll to 156.

Two of these deaths are people older than 70 years of age, one who lived in Santa Maria and the other who lived in the unincorporated Mission Canyon area. Both were associated with shared living facilities, the public health department said.

The third was an Orcutt resident between the ages of 50 and 69.

All three had underlying health conditions, public health officials said.

A death is recorded as a coronavirus-related death when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. It can often take weeks to verify.

Santa Barbara County reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. For a complete breakdown of cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.