Santa Barbara County Public Health hosts virtual COVID-19 update before Christmas

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Public Health leaders rescheduled Friday's virtual press conference to Tuesday to make sure people get the information they need before Christmas.

Supervisor Gregg Hart served as moderator.

Panelists included Public Health Officer Henning Ansorg, M.D., and Suzanne Grimmesey from the Department of Behavioral Health.

At issue are vaccine distribution and the stay-at-home order now in its third week.

Dr. Ansorg said people with lung conditions or a cancer history should contact their primary care physicians to ask about getting vaccinated in 2021.

The stay-at-home order based on the percentage of available ICU beds and the staff to care for ICU patients could be extended this weekend.

The county reported 2 more deaths bringing the county total to 150.

Unlike a majority of the other deaths the individuals did not have underlying health conditions, but Dr. Ansorg said a teenager's death shows that underlying conditions are not equal and should not make a death any less devastating.

Supervisor Hart said this is the 75th update the county has had and in New Year another supervisor who takes over the chair position will serve as moderator starting on Jan. 5.

He also said the state will not consider changing the region into a separate Tri-County are until the stay-at-home order is no longer needed.

Dr. Ansorg also said a new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is not here yet, but could be on the way. Although it is more contagious it not more deadly, and can be prevented with the help of the vaccines.

We will have more on the latest update tonight on FOX11 News at 10 p.m. and NewsChannel 3-12 at 11 p.m.