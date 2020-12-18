SLO County holds free COVID-19 testing clinic for veterans

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County veterans, along with their families, were able to take free COVID-19 tests on Friday morning.

A three-hour pop-up clinic was held at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department and the County Veterans Services.

"This is the first opportunity we've had to really get our veterans tested through the county Public Health lab," said Morgan Boyd, San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Officer. "It's perfect timing especially due to the circumstance that we're all in,"

Around 200 veterans and family members were able to take advantage of the opportunity.

"I think it's just great," said veteran Tom Spears. "Anything that provides support and service to the veterans, so many of them are of an age, as I am, that they really need to get that support."

The testing process last just a few minutes.

Each person performed the test themselves with a self-administered nasal swab. A Public Health nurse supervised and assisted with each test.

"It was easy for time and test is very simple," said Spears "Not as invasive as one I could previously when they did the swabbing. This was just barely inside your nose. Very easy."

Boyd said results from the clinic would be sent to the veterans by Monday, Dec. 21.

"They'll have these results back right before Christmas," said Boyd. "Although we're not advocating for people to go out and congregate during the holidays, we want them to be safe and this is the perfect opportunity for them to make sure they're tested negative."

In addition to the testing clinic, veterans were also able to access valuable community resources, including information on Behavioral Health, San Luis Obispo Veterans Center, plus housing and shelter.

"So many of our veterans have been self isolating and spending time indoors," said Boyd. "This allows us to interact with them and hopefully provide them with some much-needed resources."