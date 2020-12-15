SLO County reports 6 new coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported six new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday.

It's the deadliest day in San Luis Obispo County since the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department,

One person was in their 40s, four were in their 80s and one was in their 90s. They were considered vulnerable to severe illness due to underlying health conditions.

These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 52.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take several days to weeks to confirm.

Residents are urged to continue social distancing, wear face coverings and clean hands regularly to help protect the most vulnerable from this virus.

For updates and a breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in SLO County, click here.