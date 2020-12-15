Finding your place in the vaccine line

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County is expecting the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. The first rounds of doses are slated for hospital frontline workers. Then the doses will follow the California Department of Public Health tiered allocation for the vaccine.

Santa Barbara Public Health director Van Do-Reynoso has heard concerns about the vaccine. She said, “I understand that some people might be nervous about the COVID vaccine. And that’s totally reasonable. But I know also, that researchers have been working on this vaccine for many many years.”

Do-Reynoso thinks she would be in the second tier of the distribution. She expects enough doses for the public to be available in the spring. She said, “If you have an opportunity to take the vaccine I think that you should.”

The New York Times created a calculator to estimate where someone’s place in the vaccine line would be. It asks for their age, county and type of profession.

The current vaccine available is the Pfizer vaccine. The FDA is currently reviewing Moderna’s vaccine. Both vaccines are a two-shot three weeks apart process. Each shot will be administered in a person’s upper arm.