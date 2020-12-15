COVID vaccines arriving but virus spread increases in Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County health officials are reporting a steep surge in positive COVID-19 cases as the first batch of the long awaited coronavirus vaccine arrives.



Monday, 360 cases were reported. That is the highest daily count since the virus totals have been calculated back in Spring.

County Health Director Van Do-Reynoso says this is directly connection to gatherings during the Thanksgiving holiday week last month.



Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity is currently at 1.7 percent in Southern California.



The county is also expected to receive 13,425 doses of the COVID vaccine this month.

There will be 3900 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer arriving first with two shipments going to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara and two shipments going to Marion Medical Center in Santa Maria.

This will be followed by shipments from Moderna. Those are expect the week of December 21. It's expected to be 6600 vaccines.

Also next week, county health officials say they will receive an additional delivery of the Pfizer vaccine, with an expected supply of 2925 doses.

