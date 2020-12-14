Santa Barbara Public Health officials prepare county for vaccine rollout

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to Santa Barbara County. The doses will be from Pfizer, which the FDA approved Friday. Santa Barbara County Public Health director, Van Do-Reynoso, said the county expects the first doses between Wednesday and Friday. Cottage Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Center will split the first vaccine doses.

As for who gets the early doses, Do-Reynoso said Santa Barbara County will follow the California Department of Public Health’s vaccine tiers. And she is expecting in early spring for the county to have enough doses for the public.

As for how the vaccine will be administered, Do-Reynoso said the county will create vaccine centers similar to season flu distribution centers. And if they will be in-person clinics or drive-thru style will vary depending on the location.

If the FDA approves Moderna’s vaccine this week, Do-Reynoso expects another 6,600 doses to arrive in Santa Barbara County at the end of next week.

Do-Reynoso said, the two-shot vaccine needs three to four weeks between doses. And the county will monitor those who get them. Then send reminders to make sure they get both doses.

Until the vaccine gets to the public, Do-Reynoso reminds us we need to keep wearing masks, washing hands, limit gatherings and staying distant.