Regional ICU capacity drops to 10.3% as Southern CA counties gear up for another lockdown

Coronavirus

California's Department of Public Health has updated their ICU capacity totals once again, showing that the Southern California region has dropped even further as an impending lockdown looms over residents and businesses Sunday night.

After dropping below the state's 15% capacity threshold for a Stay Home Order on Saturday, the totals have dropped once again to 10.3% in Southern California on Sunday.

This update comes as people and business owners across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as well as many others prepare for a three-week lockdown that begins Sunday night at midnight.

As a reminder, this order instructs Californians to stay at home as much as possible to limit mixing with other households and spreading COVID-19.

Gatherings between households will no longer be allowed and many social and recreational locations will be asked to temporarily close including:

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Indoor recreational facilities

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Movie theaters

Wineries

Bars, breweries, and distilleries

Family entertainment centers

Cardrooms and satellite wagering

Limited services

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

The following sectors will need additional COVID-19 safety modifications as well as 100% masking and required physical distancing:

Outdoor recreational facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted. Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Shopping centers : Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Hotels and lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only. Restaurants: Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery.

Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery. Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible. Places of worship and political expression: Allow outdoor services only.

Allow outdoor services only. Entertainment production including professional sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

However, some locations will be allowed to remain open if remote options are not available, including:

Critical infrastructure

Schools

Non-urgent medical and dental care

Child care and pre-K

This Regional Stay Home Order was announced on Thursday by Governor Newsom during a press conference.

Many local law enforcement agencies informed us they plan to help enforce the Stay Home Order by educating the public and encouraging voluntary compliance. Citations will mainly be reserved for serious violators.

For more information about the order, visit the state's website here.