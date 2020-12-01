Santa Barbara County reports new coronavirus death

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNT, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported a new coronavirus-related death on Tuesday. This latest death brings the county's COVID-19 death toll to 137.

According to the public health department, this person was a resident of the Mission Canyon area of Santa Barbara. They were between 50 and 69 years old and did not have any association with a shared living facility.

A death is counted as a coronavirus-related death when a death certificate is processed listing COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take several days and up to 2 months to finalize, the public health department said.

Santa Barbara Count reported 29 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Those new case totals are believed to be lower than in recent days because fewer people were tested over the holiday weekend and less testing was available over the break. The public health department says it expects to have an increase in cases as people return from vacation and get tested and volume processing returns to normal levels.

