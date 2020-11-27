SLO County Public Health reports 36th coronavirus-related death

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Friday that a 36th resident has passed away from COVID-19.

Sadly, another of our neighbors has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing no. of deaths to 36. They were in 80s and vulnerable to severe illness because of underlying conditions. We must all do our part to #SLOtheSpread & protect our most vulnerable neighbors: https://t.co/sTTQZhbUum — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) November 27, 2020

The resident was in their 80's and had underlying conditions, leaving them vulnerable to serious illness.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take weeks to verify.

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. Residents are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people to avoid traveling and gathering with family and friends over the Thanksgiving holiday, due to the rise in cases.

