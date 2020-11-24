Santa Barbara County reports two new coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported two new coronavirus deaths on Monday, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll to 135.

The deaths were recorded on Monday, but, due to maintenance of the state's recording system, were announced Tuesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, both deaths were people who were over 70 years of age and had underlying medical conditions. One person lived in Santa Maria and the other lived in Lompoc.

Santa Barbara County has reported 327 new coronavirus cases since last Friday. 100 new cases were recorded on Tuesday alone. For a complete breakdown of coronavirus cases, click here.